FG kicks-off ecological intervention works at Bida erosion site

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has started intervention works at the Bida erosion site in Niger State. At the occasion, the Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said the project was one of the seventeen ecological intervention projects approved by the President for the second quarter of 2018.

He said the completion and hand over of the project underscored the Federal Government efforts and sincerity in tackling challenges face by the citizens.

Ambassador Dada expressed optimism that the project will go a long way to improve the health and general status of the people of the community.

He urged the community to take ownership of the project by ensuring its security, maintenance and sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund Office Dr Habiba Lawal represented by Mr. Isaac Nwachukwu said the project was initiated through a request by the Etsu Nupe on the need for urgent intervention to arrest the continues erosion and flood menace in Bida town.

The Governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry for Environment Mr Lucky Barau said the state has about sixty four erosion sites out of which four requires emergency intervention.

He however commended the Federal Government intervention in Bida and said it will reduce the problems of flooding in the area.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar while commending the Federal Government for the successful completion of the project gave assurance that the community will totally owned it and jealously guard it.

He warned the people living close to the projects sites to desist from any attempt to turn them into refuse dumping sites.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: