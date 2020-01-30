Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the choice of the state to pioneer the Federal Government programme on agriculture in the South-West region of the country as a testimony to his administration’s policy on agriculture, which he said was aimed at ensuring food security and provision of employment.

Abiodun, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the state has potentials for the cultivation of food and cash crops including cocoa, cotton, and palm oil among others.

Alhaji Nanono had earlier told the governor that the state has been chosen to serve as a pioneer in the South-West for the Federal Government mechanisation programme for the production of cocoa and rice in the country.

According to the Minister, “Ogun is one of the states in the South-West that we have interest in, in two vital areas of cocoa, rice production and also in agricultural mechanisation which is going to affect 632 local government areas across the country. We will consider Ogun as one of the states that will be the pioneer in the South-West,” he noted.

