FG acquires six training airplanes for NCAT

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

As part of its commitment to implement the national aviation roadmap, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has acquired six new state-of-the-art aircrafts for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria.

Speaking while inspecting the aircraft in Austria, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika said the new training airplanes are to be delivered within 3 weeks.

“In our effort to catch up with technology in line with our approved roadmap, we have acquired six new aircraft for training at NCAT Zaria.

“Our efforts has earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training center of excellence,” he said.

It can be recalled that the former rector of the institution, Capt. Adebayo Araba in 2011 described the College as the largest aviation training institution in Africa in an interview with Vanguard.

Clarifying his claim, he said, “NCAT comprised of five schools; the flying school, the AME School, ATE School and we have the ATSCOM School. Hardly can you get any school even in the world with all these schools under the same umbrella.

“You will discover that in South Africa, they have so many flying schools and if you quantify what is obtainable in each school, you will discover that when you fuse all of them together they can’t still compare with this College, material-wise.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: