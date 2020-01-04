Ferdinand explains why Liverpool are ‘scared to get excited’

Kindly Share This Story:



Rio Ferdinand thinks Liverpool will be “scared to get excited” after their latest victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Their 2-0 victory over the Blades on Thursday saw the Reds maintain their 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City as they look set to end their long wait for a Premier League title.

Despite their healthy lead, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons Liverpool will still be worried about getting carried away.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “James Milner is the only one who has won a Premier League title in that dressing room so a lot will be looking at him, but a lot of them will be using the manager as that yard stick, and saying we don’t want to get carried away.

“Everyone does look at it and say it’s mundane, but you’re scared. I was scared to get excited. I sense that a little bit with these guys.

“You’re confident but you don’t want to tempt fate, you don’t want to bring yourself any bad luck. This club has gone 30 years without winning a league title so it’s all those little things that are building up and the pressure that comes from within the city.”

Source: Football 365

