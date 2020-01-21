FCT police smash robbers terrorising Kubwa/Arab district

Kindly Share This Story:

…Arrest 12 suspects, commence manhunt for 10 other suspects.

…Recover 7 Stolen Flat Screen TVs

…Suspects confess to perpetrating robberies

By Kingsley Omonobi and Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Residents of Kubwa, the largest district of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, are now living in fears following the constant armed robbery attacks.

Specifically, the armed robbers invade hotels, isolated housing estates and new sites to rob and cart away phones, Flat Screen TV sets, cash, wristwatches and pieces of jewellery from victims.

This is just as the Area Commander, Kubwa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sanni Omolori- Aliyu disclosed to Vanguard, that a gang of 5 armed robbers out of others responsible for most of the robberies were between Monday, January 20 and early hours of Tuesday 21 January 2020, arrested by Operatives of Kubwa Area Command and Kubwa division, after intelligence-led policing.

The arrest of the 5 member gang who confessed to the robberies especially at Arab road district and adjourning streets of Kubwa followed the earlier arrest of 7 other criminal suspects who also partook in other crimes in the area, thereby bringing the total number to 12.

ACP Omolori-Aliyu also told Vanguard that following the confessions of the gang members already in police net, operatives of the Area Command and Kubwa Divisional Police headquarters have launched a manhunt for about 10 other gang members who have gone into hiding.

Other areas suffering the menace of armed robbers in the area are Omega Paint road, Pipeline Extension off Omega Paint road and Sunrise Hotel road.

One of the victims of the last Saturday morning robbery attack, Mr Chigozie Ihedimma who narrated his ordeals to Vanguard said that the robbers who came with machetes and jackknives took the Prepaid Meter in his house and also collected his phones and that of his wife.

He said that the robbers inflicted matchet cuts on the security men employed by the community, tied them with ropes and even used a big stick to break the head of one of the security men.

Ihedimma who lives at Pipeline Extension 11, Arab Road, Kubwa said, “At about 3:20 am on Saturday, I heard a bang on my door, we thought it was an electrical explosion and rushed towards the door.

“Immediately they hit the door open, they flashed torchlight on our eyes. About five men rushed and asked me, where is the money. I told them that there was no money because I just came back from the Christmas holidays.

“Then they went into the rooms, turned everywhere upside down including the kitchen. Eventually, they did not find any money in the house. Then, the collected my phone (Infinix Hot 7), my wife’s phone and that of my neighbour’s own being charged in my house.

After collecting all the phones, they picked my daughter’s school bag, removed the books and put the phones inside the bag.

Then, they proceeded to my neighbour’s apartment but getting to the house, they tried to force the house open but they couldn’t succeed.

“They now used matches and beat the security men, they tied the two security men with ropes. Before then one of the security man who challenged them was given matchet cut several times but as the matchet cuts could not penetrate his body, they used a big stick and broke his head.

“On sighting them lying the security men down, I ran back looking for help which I didn’t get before police came but already the robbers had left the scene.

“As at Sunday, I learnt that seven of the Robbers have been arrested and some recoveries made. The Secretary of the Community alongside some elders of the community reported the matter to the Police at Phase Four Police Station, Kubwa.

“The Police have obtained their statements and said that they will call us if further arrests are made. We were later told to come back by 1 pm today (Monday).

“On Sunday, January 5, 2020, when I was away, thieves entered my compound and removed my Prepaid Meter,” he said.

Vanguard also gathered that armed Robbers also stormed a hotel within the area and ransacked the rooms.

Speaking further, ACP Omolori stated that more proactive security measures were being put in place including increased police patrols to checkmate further robbery attacks in the area.

He disclosed that seven Flat Screen TV sets stolen from Summit Hotels by the gangs when they invaded the hotel were recovered from one of the gangs.

He said special night patrols, stop and search as well as raids were being conducted regularly to check the movement of criminals.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

