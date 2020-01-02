Fayose urges ‘haters’ to hug transformer, says he’ll remain their headache

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has urged those he refers to as ‘haters’ to hug transformers. This is coming as a result of a released video that had him dancing salsa in the Caribbean.

Fayose’s comment may be connected to the statement of Lauretta Onochie who is a media aide to President Buhari. Omochie wrote on her twitter handle ‘its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors”, in what was a reaction to the video.

Its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors pic.twitter.com/VZGkrirKQ6 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 1, 2020

Fayose was granted leave in December to travel out of the country by the Federal High Court in Lagos. He is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of state funds when he served as governor and he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose tweeted: “Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; ‘He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed. I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent.”

He continued with, “These ‘hailers’, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup, not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”

Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.” I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

These “hailers”,when I was on their case,they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer.

Happy New Year — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

The term “hug transformers” is a polite way of asking perceived enemies to commit suicide.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: