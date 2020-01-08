Fayemi’s formidable feats in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon, Deputy South-West Editor

NOT many in Ekiti State had imagined that he would bounce back to take over the reins of governance in the state.

In fact, during the electioneering campaigns, some political pundits had opined that the odds would be against him considering the perceived grassroots support his predecessor, Mr. Ayodele Peter Fayose, had in the state.

The consensus outside the state was that Mr. Fayose had a strong hold on the state considering his style of governance.

Also, Ekiti politics which is unique in several ways, has shown that the people measure a leader’s achievements by his ability to win their hearts, as they cherish interpersonal relationship and identifying with the culture, language and their ways of doing things.

Pundits opine that this, perhaps, was responsible for Fayemi’s defeat in 2014. The outcome of the governorship election, however, left many tongues wagging wondering how Dr. Fayemi was able to achieve the feat.

Fayemi learned from his defeat, went to the drawing board to strategise. Since he returned to power, Governor Fayemi has not rested on his oars to ensure the people of Ekiti State reap the dividends of democracy.

Interestingly, there seems to be a consensus among vast majority of people that the second coming of Governor Fayemi has redefined governance and brought smiles to the faces of people of the state.

Perhaps, as a way of putting the state back on track, the Fayemi administration embarked on the completion of some abandoned projects by his predecessor. Also, his emergence as chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, has afforded him the opportunity to make a case for Ekiti State.

Though critics have faulted his constant trips out of the state but such trips are beginning to yield fruits for the state in terms of investment opportunities. So far, the Fayemi administration has been able to shut the mouth of his critics with the achievements recorded in his second term. These achievements were part of the criteria that earned him the Vanguard Governor of the Year Award.

His achievements

The governor, upon assumption of office has ensured the prompt payment of salaries and pensions. Governor Fayemi directed the abolition of education levies in public and private schools which was put in place by the Fayose administration.

Besides this, Fayemi ensured the resuscitation of Gossi water which had been left unattended to by the previous administration.

Not only that, the administration ensured the construction of the new Ado-Iyin Road, which the governor promised would be completed in due time.

In addition, Fayemi ensured the rehabilitation and refurbishment of Ado-Ekiti Technical School and at the same time completed the abandoned Ekiti State Civic Centre.

Before his return to office, payment of allowances of past political office holders were put on hold but Governor Fayemi directed the payment of the backlog to those affected.

With Ekiti referred to as the fountain of knowledge, Fayemi has taken steps to make the state remain as acclaimed. On this score, the governor has established new secondary schools since returning to office.

His critics may disagree with the feat recorded so far by the administration, but Governor Fayemi has expressed satisfaction with his administration.

Recently, he said: “I am happy that we no longer have abandoned projects in Ekiti State. I am happy that our children do not pay education taxes again and still have access to free qualitative basic education. I am glad that our teachers do not have to use their money to buy teaching materials again and they receive their salaries as and when due.”

Though the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP disagree with Fayemi, the governor has promised to do more in the remaining years of his tenure.

Fayemi said: As we progress into the future, we are hopeful that we will do better in our second year because we have laid a solid foundation. We are looking forward to a future full of hope, a future without poverty and a future with progress and prosperity.”

