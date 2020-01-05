Breaking News
Translate

FAAN reopens Port Harcourt Airport for operations

On 11:34 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FAAN
The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Port Harcourt International Airport for operations.

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

Also read: You are enemy of Rivers people for playing politics with security, Wike accuses NBA

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt International Airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“This is by following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside,” she said.

According to her, normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport.

Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!