FAAN closes Port Harcourt airport over bush fire

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday announced the temporary closure of the Port Harcourt International Airport runway over a bush fire close to the area.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs Unit of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos.

Yakubu said the temporary closure of the runway was part of safety precautions.

The statement read: “A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport.”

Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort of passengers and airport users. (NAN)

Vanguard

