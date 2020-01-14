Eyewitness narrates how man drowned at Osakpanwan’s hotel

Kindly Share This Story:

A young man identified as Mr. Sunday Patrick has drowned at Mega Touch Hotel owned by the expelled National Chairman of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr. Osakpanwan Eriyo, who is also a close ally of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday, January 13, at the hotel premises on Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

An eyewitness and friend of the deceased, who pleaded for his name not to be mentioned, said the unfortunate incident occurred around 6 pm, noting that but for the lackadaisical attitude of staff at the hotel, his friend would have still been alive.

According to him, “Some of my friends were swimming at the pool in the hotel in the afternoon when Sunday called out that he was drowning.

There was a no life-guard on the ground to attend to him. I had to run outside to call for help and some good Samaritans eventually came to Sunday’s rescue. However, he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital where he was rushed to.”

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Rose Patrick, reported the incident at about at 7 pm.

READ ALSO: Edo govt assures CSOs of sustained partnership for effective governance

Recall that the incident is the second death recorded at a hotel owned by Mr. Eriyo in a space of three months, with many clamouring for the management of the hotel be taken to task to ensure that they provide necessary safety at their premises.

The clamour include calls for a probe into the cause of these deaths at Mega Touch Hotel; prosecution and imposition of appropriate sanctions on the management by the relevant authorities.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: