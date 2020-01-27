Experts brainstorm on Finance Act 2019: Underlying challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

To address the challenges that have besieged taxation practice across Nigeria, Okwudili Ijezie & Co, a Chartered Accountants firm, with niche in taxation practice has held a seminar to address the underlying challenges.

In a release by the head of the firm, Okwudili Ijezie, the financial experts that graced the seminar, which took place at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on January 23 and 24, 2020 included “President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria,CITN, Dame Olajumoke Simplice, who was the keynote speaker; while the chairman of the seminar was Chief Preye Ogriki, Pioneer Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Bayelsa State.

“Other professionals were former Deputy General Manager, Zenith Bank, Dr. Patrick Modilim; Dr. Udochukwu Ogbonna, past Executive Chairman, Abia State Internal Revenue Service; former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Ekiti State, and former Managing Director /CEO, United Bank for Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. Tunji Adeniyi; Chief Executive Officer of I & I Investments Limited, Chief Blakey Ijezie, and Alhaji Musa Mamman Kolo, Chief Executive Officer, Armlink Ventures and former General Manager/GCFO, Continental Reinsurance Plc.

The seminar targeted professionals like Chief Financial Officers, CFOs; Management Accountants, Tax Managers and Consultants; Financial Controllers; Internal and External Auditors, Finance Administrators/Analysts in SMEs and start-ups, Microfinance; Commercial, Mortgage and Merchant Banks; officers of various states Internal Revenue Services and Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, among others.

