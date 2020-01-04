Breaking News
Translate

Etebo’s move from Stoke City not completed – Getafe boss Bordalas

On 10:30 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Stoke, Etebo, Getafe
Getafe boss Jose Bordalas admitted there could be last-minute setbacks as they look to complete the transfer of Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City.

Both clubs are reportedly in talks over the signing of the Nigeria international on a loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticism

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga fixture against Real Madrid, Bordalas conceded Etebo’s return to Spain is imminent but not confirmed yet.

“The arrival of Etebo is not 100% closed. There can always be last-minute setbacks and that is why I prefer to be cautious,” Bordalas told the media.

ALSO READ: Bayern to sign young Schalke keeper on free transfer

The 24-year-old midfielder enjoyed a fine debut season with Stoke City in the Championship last season, winning the club’s Player of the Year but he has found regular playing time difficult in Michael O’Neill’s team.

Etebo has played 11 league games for the Potters who are struggling in the Championship in this campaign, with just a point adrift of the relegation zone.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!