An environmentalist, Ms. Gloria Bulus, has called for collaboration of all environmental stakeholders in the country to address climate change effects.

Bulus, the founder of Bridge-that-Gap Initiative, an environmental NGO, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to her, Nigeria is vulnerable to the impact of climate change effects and all hands need to be on deck to address it.

“The increasing impact of climate change leaves the most vulnerable countries at the receiving end.

“Sadly, Nigeria is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Therefore, as a country, we need to put effective strategies and take steps in mitigating the effects by reducing our vulnerability, building resilience and adaptive capacity.

“We must improve on effective environmental governance, citizens engagement and also strengthen our laws and policies on climate change.

“We must implement the action plan the country has in place for climate change.

“We must build the capacity of individuals, organisations, NGOs, government agencies, etc, to tackle climate change issues.

“We must build effective collaboration with all relevant stakeholders in addressing climate change.

“The government should include CSOs in decision making regarding climate change adaptation and mitigation,” she said.

Bulus also called for funding of researches to tackle climate change as well as a change of attitude to a more eco-friendly culture.

“We need to engage a community-based approach for tackling climate change, also putting together both indigenous and scientific methods for addressing climate change in order to produce more effective results.

“Government and relevant stakeholders should extensively fund research in climate change in tertiary institutions and other research institutes across the country.

“We must also engage in continuous monitoring across the country on the existing and future impacts of climate change.

“We must develop the culture of eco-friendly lifestyles and practices; planting of trees, environmental conservation, and protection, especially for natural resources; we must stop indiscriminate felling of trees and much more can be done,” she said.

vanguard

