Electricity grid witnesses system collapse

Restoration ongoing – TCN

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian electricity grid Thursday, recorded a system collapse, plunging some parts of the country into outage.

The system collapse which is the first in the year 20202 occurred around mid-day of Thursday.

A statement by Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, conveying the ugly development reads; There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34pm this afternoon, affecting some parts of the country.

“As at 1:10pm, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas.TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation’s grid.”

