Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EKSU reinstates 355 staff

On 8:58 amIn Education, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

EKSU

Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti has reinstated 355 out of over one thousand staff sacked in December last year.

The workers were reinstated based on recommendation by the appeal panel set up by the university.

The decision was ratified by the governing council of the university during its meeting held on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Recall sack workers or face industrial action, JOHESU tells EKSUTH Management

It would be recalled that some staff were sacked erroneously which generated an outrage thus resulting in the review of the process.

Vanguard gathered that 1173 Staff were disengaged on December 5th, 2019 in which 355 Staff were reinstated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!