EFCC arrests ex-convict for possession of suspected fake $10,100 traveller’s cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it’s Lagos zonal office has arrested one Mark Obisesan, an ex-convict, for possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth 10,000 US Dollars.

The anti-graft commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in Abuja on Tuesday.

Uwujaren said that the suspect, who had served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the UK, was arrested recently at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

He said that Obisesan was arrested following intelligence from concerned members of the public about his alleged criminal activities.

“At the point of arrest, a Ferrari 488 car, two i-phones, one Samsung phone, a laptop and Automated Teller Machine cards were recovered from the suspect, whom investigation revealed does not have any known source of livelihood.”

Uwujaren said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

