Edo community festival brings Obaseki, Oshiomhole face-to-face

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

After several months of altercation, the gladiators in the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis; Governor Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would meet in public few days time as the two have been invited to attend the 23rd Edition of the annual Auchi Day in Auchi, Etsako West local government area.

While Obaseki has been invited as Executive Guest of Honour, Vanguard gathered that Oshiomhole has been invited as the Special Guest of Honour of occasion fixed for next week.

The 2020 event with the theme; “Our salvation is in the hands of the Almighty Allah would also have in attendance the first female Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Constance Momoh (rtd), Hon. Miriam Abubakar a former State Commissioner in the Obaseki administration while the Chief Executive Officer of construction giant, Setraco Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Abu Inu Umoru would chair the occasion.

A source in the palace of the Otaru of Auchi told Vanguard that the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III believed that the festival would create the opportunity for the two to meet and possibly resolve their differences.

He said; “Wednesday, January 8, 2020, will be very specific for both the sacred kingdom celebrants and their friends from far and near during which His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II of Benin is expected to be the Royal Guest of Honour.

“We are optimistic that Almighty Allah will use the occasion for the two political combatants (Obaseki and Oshiomhole) to make them sink their differences.

“Amongst the distinguished Auchi daughters to be in attendance to welcome the guests are the Edo State first female Chief Judge, Princess R.A. Constance Momoh (retd) and Hon. Miriam Abubakar, former State Commissioner for Budget and Planning”

Auchi Day is an annual event held in the community to thank God for His protection, promote Islam and harmonious relationship among all those dwelling in the community and to also showcase the peoples various cultural dances and plays”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

