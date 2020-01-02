Kindly Share This Story:

Names Edekere as acting State Secretary

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed the suspended State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Christian Azebamwan.

The party also nominated Rev. Joseph Osagiede as a replacement for the sacked Publicity Secretary pending the next congress of the party.

In a statement signed by the State Assistant Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony Esq., the party said in line with the provision of Article 17 (vi) of the APC Constitution, the party “unanimously nominated Hon. Osamudiame Edekere and Rev. Joseph Osagiede to act as State Secretary and State Publicity Secretary respectively until the next congress.”

With the development, Osamudiame Edekere acts instead of Mr. Lawrence Okah, who was recently suspended from the party in the state.

Ikuenobe said the decision to remove Azebamwan as Publicity Secretary was reached at the State Executive Committee Meeting held on the 16th of December, 2019 at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The statement read in parts, “At the end of the meeting of the State Executive Committee which include Local Government Area (LGA) Party Chairmen, the following resolutions and decisions were reached, amongst others: The house passed a vote of no confidence on the suspended State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Christian Azebamwan, in line with article 17 (v) of our Party Constitution 2014 as amended and he is therefore removed from office.”

