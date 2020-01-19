Edo 2020: PDP youths groups against party leadership over congresses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in crisis over its coming congresses as youth group in its stead, PDP Youths for Justice has urged National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to urgently intervene to avoid implosion as they accused the state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih of plot to impose Senator Odion Ugbesia as his successor.

Four persons have indicated interest to succeed Chief Orbih whose tenure ends in March and they are Senator Odion Ugbesia, Engr. Fred Okah, Tony Azegbemin, and Chief Omi Imoisili.

But coordinator of the group, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, in a press statement issued in Benin City, tasked Secondus to tackle Edo PDP crisis at the party’s National Working Committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

He said “Chief Orbih is attempting to kill Edo PDP after his tenure which is why he is pushing for Senator Ugbesia.

“The party can zoned the Chairmanship to Owan axis or Edo South senatorial district which has not produced the chairman since 1999.

“We are putting Secondus on notice to save Edo PDP. Any attempt to allow Chief Orbih have his way would put the in jeopardy.”

Another group; Also, the Concerned Youth Forum of Edo PDP led by Mr. Obaruakporo John blamed Chief Orbih for the party’s failure to produce governor in Edo in his twelve years as the party chairman.

Obaruakporo said Edo Central has won all elections for PDP from Presidential to House of Assembly since 1999 except in 2019 when the chairman forced all the candidates on the party and it resulted to total failure.

But Senator Ugbesia in his reaction said nothing would stop his ambition adding that the agitating youths “need prayers”.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, had earlier said the party does not know any of its support groups by the names but said many local government chairmen have pledged support for Ugbesia.

In a related development, another group known as Edo Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Concerned Youth Forum has faulted the Afemai declaration of the Edo North PDP asking for the post of Deputy Governor in the coming primary of the party.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman Mr. Obaruakporo John described as frivolous the demand for Deputy Governor from a zone that has never won any election and produce a candidate for the party.

In the Afemai declaration read by Mr. Oladele Bankole-Balogun last week at Agenebode, Etsako East local government during a rally recently, the Edo North PDP is asking in addition to the Deputy Governor, the state party Secretary, a Board of Trustees member and Ministerial positions for the senatorial district.

But the concerned member’s forum said such demand is like a rewarding failure and punishing loyalty.

He said “The declaration and demand for key positions in PDP such as Deputy Governor, State Secretary, BoT member and Ministerial positions Edo North PDP makes us be at loss. We wonder why a Senatorial District that has never won a single election for PDP will be demanding all these. Has PDP becomes a party that rewards failures and punish loyalty?.”

