DSS frees 5 aid workers

Five aid workers abducted by the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State last year were Wednesday rescued by the Department of State Security, DSS.

The rescue operation was carried out by the DSS in sync with other strategic partners.

The rescued aid workers include Jennifer Samuel Ukumbong of the Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA; Asabe Cletus Musa also of ALIMA; Adamu Auwal Arthur Ibojekwe China of Solidarity International; and George Danbaba Michael of International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

Vanguard News Nigeria.