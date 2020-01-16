Breaking News
DSS frees 5 aid workers

On 7:20 amIn Newsby
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Five aid workers abducted by the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State last year were Wednesday rescued by the Department of State Security, DSS.

The rescue operation was carried out by the DSS in sync with other strategic partners.

The rescued aid workers include Jennifer Samuel Ukumbong of the Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA; Asabe Cletus Musa also of ALIMA; Adamu Auwal  Arthur Ibojekwe China of  Solidarity International; and  George Danbaba Michael of International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

