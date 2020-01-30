Drugs worth N30m confiscated by KAROTA in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), has confiscated 28 mega cartons of illicit drugs worth N30m in Kano.

Karota under the leadership of Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, on Wednesday, raided a store along Airport Road by Murtala Muhammad Way where the drugs are kept after being imported into the state without NAFDAC Registration.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, the seizure came after intelligence gathering by men of the Agency that uncertified and highly abused male enhancement drugs were smuggled to the state and stored by some expatriates.

The Agency, which is part of the State’s Task Force against Drug abuse and Supply of Hard or Contraband Drugs raided the said house on Wednesday in line with its mandate to get rid of any of such products.

The Managing Director, Dan’agundi, however, warned that the Agency would continue to do everything necessary and within its jurisdiction to prevent irregularities and breaching of law and order on the state’s roads.

