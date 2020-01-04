Dr Abdulrahman Adedoyin, a distinguished Nigerian @ 63

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Business mogul and educationist per excellence, Dr Abdulrahman Adegoke Adedoyin who clocked 63 on 1st of January 2020, and whose achievements speak volume today, has come a long way in his struggles to succeed in life.

Raised solely by his mother, Alhaja Bintu Abeni Adedoyin because of the demise of his father, Alhaji Zakariyau Adedoyin at a younger age,the success story of “The Maye of Yoruba land”, a chieftaincy title bestowed on him by His Royal Majesty Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has been that of a dint of hard work, and the grace of the Almighty.

Born into four ruling houses: the Giesi (Agbedegbede Ruling House) (female lineage) Obalufe Royal Ruling House, and Akui Obalaayeto Ruling House/Oshinkola (male lineage) all in Ile-Ife,the cradle of Yoruba race Osun State on January 1, 1957 ‘Ramon’ as he was popularly known while growing up, learnt the virtues of humility and respect for humanity in his early life at Maha-Had Islamic foundation, Ibadan in 1960.

His formal education however started at Ansar-Islam Primary School in Ile-Ife (1961-1969). He attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife (1970-1974), and later, Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo, Ibadan (1975-1976). He graduated from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife in 1983 with an honours degree in Mathematics Education.

Dr. Adedoyin also had his Masters and Doctorate Degrees in Mathematics and Education from All Saints University of America, New York, USA and Centurion University respectively.

Because of his passion for education and to provide education for all and sundry, Adedoyin, who started by organizing coaching classes called ‘’Universal Tutorial College’’ for students who wanted to write WAEC/GCE in a rented apartment in Ile-ife has today metamorphosed those efforts into multibillion naira ventures.

His passion for his home town, Ile-Ife, also made him to concentrate more than 70% of his businesses in the town, which greatly endeared him to many people, including the late Ooni of Ife Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse 11 who gave him all the support he needed. Adedoyin, who has been described as the pride and shining star of Ife kingdom, putting the name of Ile-Ife on the map of the world through his educational institutions and other business conglomerates Adedoyin has confirmed the reality of having one’s business ventures established in his native town such that they would grow in leaps and bounds.

Married to his beautiful wife, Iyabo,who are both blessed with successful children, Adedoyin now has to his credit chains of businesses in Nigeria and abroad which include: Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu-Ife, Nigeria; Our Saviors University of America, Delaware, USA; Unique Citizens (University) College, Accra, Ghana; Ray Power Guards Ltd, Lagos, Nigeria; The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife; Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Our Saviors Tours & Visitors Company of America, New York, USA; Oduduwa Polytechnic, Idimu, Lagos, Nigeria and First Access Microfinance Bank Ltd., Ile – Ife.

It was in recognition of his gallant roles in his immediate community that he was conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Balogun of Parakin-Eleyele Community, Ile-Ife and Maye of Ife by the late Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuade. A town was also named in his honour by the late Ooni of Ife covering nine square miles in the new Ife city called Maye Town.

In recognition of his outstanding and tremendous contributions to community development and the Nigerian project, he was also honoured by the Ife Central Local Government with the naming of the popular NITEL road as Dr. Ramon Adedoyin Way.

The Ife Development Board also bestowed on him ‘The Best Ife Son’ Award during an Ife Day celebrations. Dr Adedoyin has earned various honorary doctorate degrees from many Universities, local and overseas. He was honoured with a Professorial Chair by Littoral University, Porto-Novo. Benin Republic and was also honoured by the Governor of Rotary Club as an Ambassador of the Rotary Club.

In the field of community development, Chief Adedoyin has made monumental contributions to the development of Ile- Ife community in particular and the society in general. He is a great philanthropist who has been giving scholarship awards to outstanding students especially those from poor background.

Adedoyin who contested the exalted stool of Ooni of Ife is a man of creative ingenuity, great vision, managerial acumen, indefatigable spirit, irrepressible courage whose astute business initiatives have made him a success in every sphere of his life. He is a Justice of Peace who has made several visits to Makkah and Jerusalem. At his leisure, he loves dancing and discussing politics. He is also an addicted table tennis player among others.

Vanguard

