BREAKING: DPR identifies illegal LPG transfer as reason for Kaduna gas explosion

11:53 am
Kaduna gas explosion

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria’s oil and gas industry regulator, has identified that illegal transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, as the reason for the latest gas explosion in Kaduna.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Head, Public Affairs of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, stated: “In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.”

More details coming soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

