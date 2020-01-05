DJ Cuppy can’t understand why she is still single in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity DJ and daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, has expressed worries over her marital status, even as we just started the year 2020.

The ‘gelato’ singer, who is highly rumoured to have a strong crush on heavy weight boxer, Anthony Joshua, posted a picture on her Instagram page with an inscription saying “Me trying to figure out how it’s 2020 and i’m still single.

Dj Cuppy has been in the news recently, after appearing to be wearing a wedding gown in a short video she made in December, with her asking “How am I still single?”.

Her celebrated relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika went south sometime last year and it seems no one is on the horizon just yet for the pretty Deejay.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: