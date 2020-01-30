Breaking News
Delta poly students in peaceful protest over welfare

Hundreds of students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful rally on the campus to press home their demands for better conditions.

Just before the rally which was described as the most peaceful in the history of the institution, the President of the Student Union, Comrade Gabriel Udemude, had warned the students not to highjack the opportunity to destroy property or cause any violence.

Security operatives were  on ground to ensure orderliness as the students marched on the campus singing various solidarity songs,

At an emergency congress convened to address the students, which had in attendance some top members of the Management, the union president, Comrade Udemude, said the students decided to embark on the peaceful rally after the institution’s management refused to look into their grievances after several meetings.

He listed the students’ demands to include: the lift of ban on the entry of vehicles and bikes into the campus, increment of the Continuous Assessment (CA) from 20 to 30 marks, inadequate practicals for students and also poor medical facilities on campus.

