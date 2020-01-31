Delta kingdom loses 115 years old monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – ODIO-OLOGBO of Irri Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Joshua Aghagba, Amathovo I, has passed on, aged 115 years.

Announcing the monarch’s demise, the kingdom in a statement, said he “passed on peacefully and this was witnessed by all his biological children and members of his immediate family”.

The statement signed by the President-General of the Irri Federated Union, Chief Adonis Abuwere and the monarch’s son Prince Joseph Aghagba said the traditional ruler was “a devoted Anglican member all his life.

” As the leader and representative of the Amathovo ruling house of Irri kingdom, he completed all his traditional chieftaincy rites. He eventually became the Odio-Ologbo of Irri kingdom with the staff of office presented to him by His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on 30 November, 2017,

“During his last days, HRM’s major request from man and prayer to God was for his kingdom of Irri to be peaceful, progressive and prosperous. Today, Irri kingdom enjoys relative peace with stable leadership.’

