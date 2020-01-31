Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah

Immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Dankwanbo has called for legal backing for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to make it impossible for incoming governments to frustrate the reform.

According to him, there were stiff, life-threatening oppositions to the TSA at the early stage of its formulation, such that his team members had to be accompanied by police to ensure their safety.

Dr Dankwanbo who was the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) at the early stage of TSA spoke at the public presentation/ launching of a book on TSA, in Abuja.

His words, “We had to be accompanied by Police because of the threat of implementation of the financial report. Things were bad, but things were taken as given because there were no documentation to show how they all intended to do what they had to do.

“I hope other similar reforms will be documented in this way. Going forward, for me that has also experienced the other side of the country as a politician, reforms can come and reforms can go. These reforms must be made into law so that we politicians who come and go will not just come and take all these reforms for granted and waste them.

“I must tell you today, if I want to win an election and come to you to say if I become President today, no more TSA, won’t I get your vote? But am I doing the right thing? But for me as a politician, I want to win. Anyhow I win, no problem.”

In his remarks, AGF, Mr Idris Ahmed, said that the book written by Mallam Salawu Zubairu, Director of Finance/ Account, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would add value and deepen understanding of TSA policy by Nigerians.

Mal. Zubairu was the former Director of Funds Allocation in the Office of the AGF.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

