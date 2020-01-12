DanDolor hails Archbishop-elect, Cyril Odutemu

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO of Dan Dolor group of companies, Olorogun Dafe Dan Dolor has congratulated the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese of the Anglican Communion, and Chairman, Delta State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Cyril Odutemu, over his choice as the Archbishop-elect of Bendel Diocese.

DanDolor in his congratulatory message noted that” Odutemu’s spiritual leadership will promote the ecumenical endeavors of the Church of Anglican Communion and its mission work.

“No doubt your role as a church leader will guide the congregations and churches in your Diocese and beyond for just and peaceful societies, with positive participation of both women and men.

“As you resume your new position that comes with greater demands and opportunities for you to do more I wish you God’s requires graces to move the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) under your jurisdiction in the right direction”.

Rt. Revd Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu was elected Archbishop of Bendel Province covering the Anglican Church in Delta and Edo states during the 2020 retreat of the House of Bishops of the Anglican Church at the Ibru Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State with the out-going Primate of the Church, Nicholas Okoh presiding.

