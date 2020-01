Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Customs Service has short-listed a total of 162,399 out of 828,333 candidates that applied for various positions in the organisation, 2019.

The Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said he would ensure a transparent recruitment exercise.

The service said this Monday morning that those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

Vanguard

