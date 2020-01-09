Customs generates N1.3trn in 2019 — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it generated the sum of N1.341 trillion as revenue in 2019.

The Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Attah explained that the amount generated was more than the target of N969.831 billion set for the year.

Also read:

The statement said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ali (Rtd) commended the Service for achieving the feat.

He attributed it to the resolute pursuit of what was right rather than compromising national interest on the altar of individual or group’s interests.

Ali said the revenue generation profile of the Service had continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms were being implemented.

According to him, the reforms are the strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure and strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department.

He said automation of the customs process and robust stakeholders’ sensitisation resulting in more informed and voluntary compliance had helped to boost revenue.

“The partial border closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection of ports.

“Before commencement of the border drill on Aug. 20, 2019, revenue generation was between N4 billion to N5 billion but now, the Service generates between N5 billion to N7 billion daily.

“The partial border closure is a decisive action against the challenging issue of trans-border crime and criminalities, fueled by the noncompliance to ECOWAS Protocol on the transit of goods by neighbouring countries.

“The NCS hopes that the ongoing discussions with our neighbours will yield a permanent solution to the challenges of border security.

“The Service wishes to express its readiness to strictly implement the outcome of the ongoing diplomatic engagements,’’ he said.

Similarly, Attah disclosed that the Service made seizures of 30,906 assorted items with a duty paid value of N62.134 billion.

He said the seizures included arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, used clothing, vegetable oil, frozen poultry and foreign rice among others.

The Service spokesman said the items seized would have had grave consequences on the nation’s economy, security and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Attah assured Nigerians of total commitment to the course of nation-building and urged them, especially the business community to support customs on the ongoing drive to robustly contribute to national security and create enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: