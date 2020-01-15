Customs creation of new commands’ll increase revenue collection—Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

THE creation of new Commands by the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, will enhance the Service’s revenue collection, a maritime expert, Prince Olusegun Ologbese, has said.

Olugbese who disclosed this in Lagos, said the Command restructuring will also help in optimising the Service’s human capacity. He commended the management of the Service for the decision which he said was eliciting support of officers and men of the NCS.

Recall that the Customs management recently approved the unbundling of some existing Area Commands and the creation of eight new ones.

The new Commands include the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Area Command from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command with headquarters at the MMIA; the Ogun II Area Command from Ogun Area Command with headquarters at Abeokuta; North Eastern Marine Command from Eastern Marine Command with headquarters at Makurdi and Kaduna Area Command from Kaduna/Kastsina Area Command with headquarters at Kaduna.

Others are Kebbi Area Command from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command with Headquarters at Birnin Kebbi; Kwara Area Command from Niger/Kwara/Kogi Area Command with headquarters at Ilorin; North Western Marine Command from Western Marine Command with headquarters at Lokoja and Port Harcourt Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, FTZ, Area Command from PHC 1 Area Command with headquarters at Onne.

In addition to this, the NCS has approved the elevation of the Service’s Command and Staff College to Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC, to be headed by a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs.

In a statement signed by signed by the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, DCG, Finance, Administration and Technical Services, FATS, Aminu Dangaladima, Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Hameed Ali, said the elevation was approved by the NCS Board at its 50th regular meeting held in May last year was part of the re-organization of the Service in line with the present management’s policy.

He noted that the action was to pave way for the college to measure up with the responsibility of developing curriculum, conducting training, ensuring synergy and conducting oversight roles in one place.

He stated: “Nigeria Customs Service TRADOC will also conceptualize training curriculum, allocation of particular levels of training to various Nigeria Customs Service colleges and oversees the actual conduct of training”.

