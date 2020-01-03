CRSG issues 7-day ultimatum to traders operating on illegal structures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

Commissioner for Environment in Cross River, Mr Mfon Bassey has issued a 7-day ultimatum to traders selling their ware MMS on illegal structures along major streets in Calabar to relocate their businesses.

Bassey gave the ultimatum on Friday in Calabar during an inspection tour around the watt market, Hewett street, Stadium road and the MCC junction respectively.

He urged them to relocate their businesses to watts, Marian or any other market or face demolition.

While addressing the hawkers at different points, he said the state government was committed to a clean and green environment, hence the need to relocate all roadside sellers back to the markets.

His words: “The move is to ensure a clean and green Calabar, free from illegal structures along the pedestrian walkway and the highways.

“We are dissatisfied with the traffic jam along with the watt market due to the activities of the roadside sellers who voluntarily left the market space to occupy the roadside,” he said.

He told the hawkers that the Ministry had earlier issued the ultimatum on December 27 2019, asking them to remove all illegal structures, shanties and containers off the roadside.

The Commissioner also advised them to remove all illegal structures erected on the drainage system in other to allow for free flow of water during the rainy season to avoid flooding.

He warned that defaulters of the notice given will face stiffer sanctions and demolition of their structures.

The Commissioner maintained that under his leadership, the state will witness a clean environment and a warm serenity that would be attractive to investors and to also promote the industrialisation drive of Gov. Ben Ayade.

