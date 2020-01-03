Cross River Govt. arrests 6 persons for destroying green areas

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, on Friday, said the ministry had arrested six persons for allegedly destroying the green areas of Atekong Street in Calabar Municipality.

Bassey, who led a team of policemen to the area told Newsmen that the act was against the state’s environmental laws.

“The Ministry of Environment is out to recover all green areas within Calabar metropolis. We were alerted by a concerned citizen on the illegal activities of these boys.

“We have issued warnings that we will not spare anyone caught destroying the green areas within Calabar metropolis.

“This should serve as a warning to others that anyone caught will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The commissioner said that the State Government was committed to the beautification of the metropolis to make the state attractive to investors.

Vanguard News Nigeria

