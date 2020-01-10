Court jails 26 years old for stealing BEDC’s armoured cable wires

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Benin Magistrate Court 6 sitting in Benin City has sentenced a 26 years old David James to three years imprisonment without option of fine for vandalizing electricity equipment owned by Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc.

The accused was sentenced on a two-count charge of stealing armoured cable wires and stealing three transformer bushes spindles both valued at nearly N500, 000.

The offence was contained in the charge sheet No MSG/005c/2020 titled: Commissioner of Police vs. David James. The vandal is a male and is aged 26years, while the sentence was without an option of fine.

James reportedly committed the offence on December 22nd, 2019 along Upper Ekewan road, Benin city in Egor Magisterial district a crime punishable under section 390 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 volume ii Laws of Edo state.

The accused was caught by members of Bedekeme Street in Obaji off Ugbiyoko quarters.

The accused who confessed to committing the crime said he wanted to sell the vandalized items before he was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Evbuotubu Division, Benin.

In a confessional statement given to the police, James who said he was not a first time offender, said the vandalized items were usually sold to dealers in scrap items and that he has been to prison on account of vandalism.

The accused also confessed to have served a jail term of one year and six months at a Benin Correctional services over cable vandalism in 2005. He said he is a driver and a house builder.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

