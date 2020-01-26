Coronavirus: How football matches, sport events are affected by outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

An outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in the city of Wuhan has placed large parts of China on lockdown and the rest of the world on high alert.

Authorities are taking measures in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, which is mainly affecting China, with a small number cases confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States. Cases have also been confirmed in Nepal, Australia, and France.

Travel restrictions are in effect across 10 Chinese cities in the region most affected, with Chinese officials advising people not to travel into or out of Wuhan in particular.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had an impact on a number of football events in China, with games being moved, postponed and even cancelled.

It has been confirmed that the Chinese Super Cup clash between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua – originally scheduled to be played on February 5 – will be postponed.

The AFC Champions League is also likely to be affected, but Shanghai SIPG’s play-off match against Buriram United – due to take place on January 28 – will go ahead behind closed doors. Certain group stage games, particularly those involving Chinese teams, are also expected to be impacted.

The 2020 Chinese Super League season, which was due to get underway on February 22 has also been postponed indefinitely, with a decision to be made by the Chinese Football Association in consultation with state authorities.

Women’s football qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics involving Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, which are due to be played at the beginning of February, have been moved from Wuhan to Nanjing in response.

Chinese government officials have issued a notice that all sporting events scheduled to take place before April will be postponed indefinitely while they grapple with the issue.

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has confirmed that the CBA League games from February 1 on will be postponed.

The International Olympic Committee (ICC) has cancelled Olympic boxing qualifiers that were due to take place in Wuhan.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

