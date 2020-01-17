Clinton prosecutor Starr to defend Trump in impeachment trial

Kindly Share This Story:

United States President, Donald Trump’s defence team in his Senate trial will include special prosecutors from ex-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Mr. Trump will be represented by Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who investigated Mr. Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz, whose past clients include OJ Simpson.

White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow will lead the team.

Opening statements in the Trump impeachment trial will begin next week.

Mr. Starr was the US Department of Justice independent counsel who investigated the Whitewater affair, a scandal-plagued mid-1980s land venture in Arkansas involving Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The inquiry ultimately uncovered unrelated evidence that Mr. Clinton had been having an affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

The investigation culminated in the Democratic president’s impeachment by the US House of Representatives in 1998.

Mr. Clinton was later acquitted by the Senate.

Mr. Ray succeeded Mr. Starr as the independent counsel.

Ms. Lewinsky tweeted on Friday shortly after Mr. Trump’s team was announced: “This is definitely an ‘are you kidding me?’ kinda day,” though she inserted an expletive. (BBC)

