Cleric says more needs to be done on corruption, insurgency

Most Rev. Markus Anfani, the newly-elected Archbishop of the Anglican Communion, Jos Province, has lauded Federal Government’s efforts towards fighting corruption and insecurity, saying that more needed to be done.

Anfani made this assertion in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jos Province cover the entire North-East and Plateau State.

“Let me appreciate the leadership of this nation at the moment under President Muhammadu Buhari for what it is doing in the fight against corruption and tackling insurgency, but more needs to be done,’’ the cleric said.

Anfani, who described his election as the Archbishop of Jos Province as a challenge, said he would work towards ensuring lasting peace in the area.

He added that he would focus on reconstruction of places of worship affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and other sectarian crisis in Plateau and Taraba.

Anfani urged governments at all levels to collaborate with Christian and Muslim bodies in rebuilding places of worship affected by crisis in the area.

He said that, already the Anglican Church had reconstructed some of the Churches in the North- East, particularly in Adamawa.

The cleric urged religious leaders to educate Nigerians through their preaching on the need for dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

He added that Christian and Muslim clerics at all levels needed to support government’s efforts by mobilising their followers for peaceful coexistence among diverse groups in Nigeria.

“We should pray for the peace in the land and engage in actions worthy of emulation by followers,’’ Anfani said.

