Cleric builds school for indigent students in Gboko

Kindly Share This Story:

…wades into Masev, Ugambe communal land dispute

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Reverend Father of Church of Visitation Rectory Wayaswande-Gbinde, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Benue State, Simon Nyiekaa, has built nursery/primary school to help the indigent members of the community to have access to quality education.

The cleric has also waded into the communal land disputes between Masev ( Mbaise) in Gwer, and Ugambe, Shangev Tiev of Konshisha Local Government Areas, both of Benue State.

In a homily during a thanksgiving and re-union Mass for the sons and daughters of the community living in the diaspora, Fr. Nyiekaa, said the free tuition fee offered the less-privileged members of the community, was to give the pupils access to basic education which will build them in their formative years.

He added that the only investment to guarantee bright future for the pupils is through quality education.

He urged the diaspora community to always think home to identify and address areas of need in the community.

While lauding the priest for his exemplary stewardship in the community, the chairman of the diaspora community and senior lecturer of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Dr. David Wayas, said the clergy has reduced crimes and criminality in the community to the barest minimum.

He said “After peace has returned at the communities having land disputes, incessant criminal activities on the road between Ullam and Gbinde resurfaced, causing nightmare for motorists.

“The very priest initiated an anointing mass for all youths of both communities as a means of addressing the criminal activities in the community. The approach really yielded positive results.No more robbery activities on our roads as it used to be,” he confirmed.

Wayas, also launched ‘ Club N100 Plus’ which was designed to make members contribute at least N100 every Sunday for the development of the new Rectory.

Also speaking, Chief Orngu Kyerem, Mue Tev U Shangev Tiev, extolled the exceptional qualities of the priest and asked well-meaning individuals of the community to join the development initiatives of the priest in the community.

Governor Samuel Ortom of the state, and other associates and sons and daughters of the community identified with the Rectory even as they pledged their continued supports.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: