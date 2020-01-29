China will defeat coronavirus- Consul- General

Kindly Share This Story:

Chioma Gabriel

China’s Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, said at the weekend his country would defeat the coronavirus disease.

The Consul-General spoke in Lagos as the local Chinese community was celebrating the Chinese New Year at the Tafawa Balewa Square with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in attendance.

Chu Maoming said China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

He said: “Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Chinese government has always put the people’s safety and health first, and thus the prevention and control of the outbreak is China’s most important work for now.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a special meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the outbreak on the first day of this Chinese new year. President Xi’s personal guidance and deployment show his great leadership capability.

“At the meeting, the comprehensive deployment has been made for the containment and mitigation of the epidemic, and a central leading group on battling the virus was established.

“As the virus continues to spread throughout the country at an alarming rate, the whole nation is racing against time to counter the effects of the virus on people’s lives. China has fortified a nationwide defense against the virus.”

Chu Maoming said the figures on the infection and death tolls are updated daily.

“Medical resources nationwide, civilian and military, are pouring into Wuhan, a mega-city at the epicenter of the epidemic in central China’s Hubei province; doctors, nurses, and experts from across the nation have been selected to join the battle. Manufacturers have restarted their plants to produce medical consumables that have been running short in many places. A national research team of experts, headed by renowned respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan, has been set up to help prevent and control the outbreak.

“China’s measures against the epidemic explicitly show Chinese efficiency and the advantages of the Chinese system.”

The envoy said that viruses have no borders and the fight against them should not have borders instead.

“China has continued to have close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Chinese government has released information about the epidemic in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, responded to concerns of all sides actively, and enhanced cooperation with the international community. China’s measures are not only protecting our own people but also protecting the people in the whole world.

“The epidemic is a devil. We will not let it hide,” said President Xi when he met with the visiting World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing.

Rays of hope have emerged. As of 17:50 Beijing time today, January 29, 117 people infected by the virus had recovered and been released from hospitals. The virus will be completely defeated, just as spring will come,” he concluded.

