Celebrating Tambuwal at 54

By Muhammed Bello

Today, Rt.Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, clocks 54. Like previous years the day will be marked low-key. Not that there are no reasons to roll out the drums and call a feast to celebrate his birthday but he would rather quietly give thanks to his creator for His mercies over the years and the privilege to serve the people in various capacities.

Born on January 10, 1966 in Tambuwal Village of Sokoto to Mallam Waziri Tambuwal, he began his education at the Tambuwal Primary School, graduating in 1979 with his First School Leaving Certificate. He proceeded to Government Teachers’ College, Dogon-Daji, where he obtained the Teachers Grade 11 Certificate in 1984. He later secured admission to Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto to study Law. He graduated in 1991 with an LLB degree and was called to the Nigerian Bar the following year. With his call to the bar, Tambuwal became a legal practitioner.

As a man whose steps are ordered by God, Tambuwal found his way into the National Assembly in 1999, not as a lawmaker but a legislative aide to the then Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Wali. That was the training ground for his legislative career which began few years later.

In 2003, Tambuwal took up the cudgels and plunged into the murky waters of Nigerian politics. He sought the votes of his people in Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency to represent them at the National Assembly. His people saw in him a man who could provide quality representation and overwhelmingly, they gave him the mandate to represent them in Abuja.

In Abuja, he quickly gained the trust and confidence of his colleagues in the House of Representatives. First, he emerged as the Minority Leader of the House and later became the Deputy Chief Whip. He also served in various committees of the House including Rules & Business, Communications, Power, Judiciary, Inter-Parliamentary and Water Resources, and House Ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review.

While making impact in Abuja, he also touched the lives of his constituents and attracted federal projects to his area. No wonder the mandate he was given in 2003 was renewed in 2007 by his constituents.

The confidence and trust he enjoyed among his colleagues was further confirmed upon his return to the House in 2007 with his emergence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. And for four years, he presided over the Green Chamber during which several laws and resolutions were passed for the good governance of the country.

Just as John Quincy Adams, the sixth President of the United States, noted, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader,” Governor Tambuwal has demonstrated again and again that he is a leader by the inspiration he brought to his previous leadership positions and continues to bring to his current office as governor of Sokoto State.

It was Alan Mullaly, the former CEO of the Ford Motor Company, that rightly noted that “Leadership is having a compelling vision, a comprehensive plan, relentless implementation, and talented people working together.” That again Governor Tambuwal has demonstrated over the years as representative of the people of Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, speaker of the House of Representatives and governor of Sokoto State.

Since he assumed office as governor of Sokoto, Tambuwal has made his compelling vision for the state clear to the people, his comprehensive plan for the realization of the vision is even clearer and the talented people he put together for the realization of this vision have been implementing his plan relentlessly. Across Sokoto, the positive impacts of his administration are felt by the people. From initiating people-oriented policies to executing enduring infrastructure projects and ensuring accountability and transparency, Governor Tambuwal administration is bringing development to all sectors in Sokoto.

In appreciation of his performance as governor, the good people of Sokoto in 2019 renewed his mandate for another term of four years. Since his inauguration for second term on May 29, 2019, Governor Tambuwal has been leading a quality team of dedicated cabinet members to provide good governance in Sokoto.

A distinguished former lawmaker, legal practitioner, successful politician and eminent statesman, Governor Tambuwal has made great impacts both in his chosen career and in the lives of the people whom God has given him the privilege to serve. I wish him many more years of service to the people.

*Muhammed Bello is Special Adviser on Media to Governor Tambuwal.

Vanguard News Nigeria

