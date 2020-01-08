Breaking News
CBN retains 65% loan deposit ratio

2020-01-08
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Wednesday it has retained the minimum 65 percent Loan Deposit Ratio (LDR) in the interim.

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular signed by its Director of Banking Supervision, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, in Abuja.

The CBN said it had noticed a remarkable increase in the size of gross credit by the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to customers.

It enjoined all DMBs to maintain this level and ensure that average daily figures were applied to assess compliance.

The bank said: “The incentive which assigns a weight of 150 percent in respect of lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), retail, mortgage as well as consumer lending shall continue to apply.

“While failure to achieve the target shall continue to attract a levy of additional cash reserve requirement of 50 percent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR on or before March 31, 2020.

“DMBs are further encouraged to maintain strong risk management practices regarding their lending operations.”

The apex bank said it would continue to monitor compliance, review market development and make further alterations in the LDR as it deems appropriate. (NAN)

 

