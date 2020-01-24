CBN redeploys Yila from NIRSAL MFB to DFD

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has redeployed Mr Yusuf Philip Yila, the Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), as Director, Development Finance Department.

The redeployment of Mr Yila who was the Director of CBN before his appointment as MD, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank takes effect from today.

Yila succeeds Dr. Mudashiru Olaitan who retires from the bank on January 26, 2020, having reached the statutory retirement age.

Born on November 20, 1972, Yila, joined the services of the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2011 from Oando Plc where he was General Manager Operations for the downstream business.

He holds a Bachelors of Engineering Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and is an Alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston.

The CBN management appointed Mr Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, as Director and Acting Managing Director of the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank

Other movements announced by the management included the redeployment of Mr Kofo Salam-Alada from the Consumer Protection Department to the Legal Services Department as well as the movement of Mr Samuel Okojere from the Payment System Management to the Banking Services Department, to replace Mr Dipo Fatokun, who retired from the services of the Bank in December 2019.

The CBN Management also approved the appointment of Mr Clement Buari as Director, Strategy Management Department; Haruna Mustafa, Director, Consumer Protection; Bello Hassan, Director, Other Financial Institutions’ Supervision Department; Dr Ozoemena Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department; and Mr Musa Itopa Jimoh as Director, Payment System Management.

