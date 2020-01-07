Casted: Reynhard Sinaga’s faces the music for sexual assault

Kindly Share This Story:

But for the bravery of one teenage victim, Reynhard Sinaga’s crimes may never have come to light. The 18-year-old sixth-former woke up in Sinaga’s flat to find himself being sexually assaulted.

Although still in a ‘confused and disorientated’ state he was able to push Sinaga off and fought with his naked attacker in order to escape.

Giving evidence, the victim said the rapist had persuaded him to go back to his flat to ‘get out of the cold’ after he lost touch with his friends in a nightclub.

He had left the Factory club in Manchester at around midnight and was waiting for a message from his friends when Sinaga approached.

At the flat, the victim recalled having two shots of a red liquid. Sinaga then poured a ‘shot of clear liquid from something that looked like a Sambuca bottle’.

Although he had been drinking alcohol earlier that evening, the victim said he had been in the nightclub for only an hour and was not drunk.

He said he ‘blacked out’ after drinking the clear liquid and remembered nothing until he woke up hours later, early on the morning of June 2, 2017.

The victim, a 6ft and 13th rugby player acknowledged he was physically stronger than the slightly-built, 5ft 7in Sinaga.

