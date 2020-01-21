CAN confirms abducted Chairman beheaded by Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has on Tuesday confirmed the beheading of the church leader from Michika town in Adamawa State by Boko Haram.

A source revealed that the CAN chairman, Reverend Lawan Andimi was executed on Monday along with a soldier.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to CAN President, Bayo Oladeji, said it is sad but true; adding “We are working on our response”.

The beheaded church leader served as the Local Council Chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika.

He was abducted when the insurgent group attacked the town on January 2 around 7:00 p.m.

Rev. Lawan Andima was 58 years old, married, and the father of nine children.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

