CAN confirms abducted Chairman beheaded by Boko Haram

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has on Tuesday confirmed the beheading of the church leader from Michika town in Adamawa State by Boko Haram.

A source revealed that the CAN chairman, Reverend Lawan Andimi was executed on Monday along with a soldier. 

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to CAN President, Bayo Oladeji, said it is sad but true; adding “We are working on our response”.

ICYMI: ICC confirms abduction of CAN Chairman 

The beheaded church leader served as the Local Council Chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika.

He was abducted when the insurgent group attacked the town on January 2 around 7:00 p.m.

Rev. Lawan Andima was 58 years old, married, and the father of nine children.

