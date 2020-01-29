Kindly Share This Story:

A foremost socio-political movement in the southeast, Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM), has disowned the lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Sen Eyinnaya Abaribe, over the call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

The Igbo group made this known on Thursday at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State, in which it asked the 64-year-old senator to resign and apologise to Nigerians.

In a statement jointly signed by Ifeanyi Igwe and Paulinus Ozoani, its president and secretary-general respectively, the Igbos in Nigeria Movement expressed utter disappointment and disapproval of Abaribe’s utterances.

The Igbo group, therefore, disowned Abaribe whom they described as a “ trader masquerading as the people’s representative in the Senate”.

While ordering the lawmaker to resign and apologise, INM, however, urged Nigerians not to be misled by Abaribe as his position doesn’t represent that of the region.

Read full address below:

The Igbo in Nigeria Movement is disappointed by the decision of the Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, to abuse the sacred mandate of his constituents with his call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the security challenges the country is grappling with.

It is disingenuous of the supposedly distinguished Senator to pretend that President Buhari’s administration did not successfully chase terrorists from major cities leaving them to only operate from beyond Nigeria’s borders with the incursions they make into Nigeria’s territory.

Our expectation was that Senator Abaribe would have used the time allotted to him in debating the motion tagged, ‘Nigerian security challenges: urgent need to restructure, review and reorganise the current security architecture’ by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, in a better manner. He should have for instance called on his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to a ceasefire in the war of attrition they are waging against Nigeria.

Of course, they had expected that the terrorists would have decimated Nigeria by now not knowing that the Nigerian military will rise to the challenge.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement decided to take Senator Abaribe to a task so that his position will not be misconstrued by patriotic Nigerians to be the collective decision of the south-east geo-political zone or that of the Igbo nation.

We shall never align with what is not right, so it becomes necessary to disown the senator as the people’s representative in the Senate.

