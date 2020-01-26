Buhari’s administration changing Niger Delta positively – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has brought positive changes to the Niger Delta region.

The Presidency said with the significant progress recorded in the Ogoni Clean-Up project, the Federal Government’s New Vision for the Niger Delta was making good progress.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, told journalists that the progress report on the Niger Delta New Vision indicated clearly that “since the Ogoni Cleanup commenced in January 2019 with 16 contractors moving to site, a total of 21 sites have so far been handed over to contractors by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) under the Federal Ministry of Environment).”

He said: “This is besides the commencement of the Maritime University in Delta State now on full steam with a total of 370 students spread across 13 undergraduate courses in three faculties or the progress made in the establishment of modular refineries including the Niger Delta Resources Refinery (NDPR) which has now moved from 1000 bpd to 6,000 bpd couple weeks ago.

“There are also six modular refineries currently at different stages of completion in the six Niger Delta states of Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Imo States.”

On the Ogoni Clean-Up, Akande said the 21 sites where remediation works were ongoing are located in four of the local government areas in Ogoniland, namely – Eleme, Tai, Khana, and Gokana LGAs.

According to him, the federal government has received local and international commendations on the Ogoni Clean-Up.

The presidential spokesman added: “The commitment of the Buhari administration to the Ogoni cleanup process has received several local and international endorsements, with visits to the sites by envoys from the Netherlands, Britain United States, Germany, Norway, and the UNEP team, among others. They all attested to the progress being recorded in the Clean up.”

Vanguard

