2023: Buhari will not handover to treasury looter – Presidency

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari would not handover government to a person who had stolen or would steal the nation’s money in 2023

The Presidency also said President Buhari would not handpick his successor but would ensure that his likely successor enjoys the support of Nigerians.

The statement followed a call by the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, that the President should influence the choice of his successor in 2023.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari would not handpick his successor and neither would he handover to those who would erase the successes recorded by his administration in the fight against corruption.

He also reiterated the President resolve not to participate in elective position at the end of his tenure in 2023, adding that like anyone in a position of authority, President Buhari has his exit plan.

He said: “By May 2023, God willing he (the President) will have finished his second term as President. He will not have stood for another term and he will be exiting. So, he has that at the back of his mind.

“Pastor Bakare said the President should be interested in who succeeds him, yes, I’m sure the President will be interested in who succeeds him but he will not manipulate the process, to pick a successor.

“The President will not pick a successor we know him, he is not somebody like that. Will he be interested in the process? Yes, he will.

“He will ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election; that nobody would come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way into the leadership of the country. It will not happen.

“The President will ensure free, fair and credible process but to handpick a successor? No, he will not do that.”

