Buhari, Security Chiefs in closed-door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding a few hours to the take-off time of the President to London, the United Kingdom where he will be attending the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The meeting is believed to be the routine security meeting which usually holds on Mondays where security heads brief the President on the security situations in the country.

The London summit is expected to kick-start on Monday, January 20, and the President according to the statement by his media office is expected back to Nigeria on Thursday, next week.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

