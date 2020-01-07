Buhari nullifies REA MD’s suspension, accepts resignation

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah – Abuja Bureau Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, on the suspension of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi.

The minister had in December last year ordered the REA managing director to embark on an indefinite suspension over alleged financial infractions in the agency.

He also ordered an investigation into the activities of the agency in a bid to re-position it for effective service delivery.

Mamman later appointed Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the new Managing Director of the agency.

Presidency said on its official twitter handle that President Buhari had accepted the resignation of the REA chief to enable her take up a job at the United Nations.

The Presidency said: “President @MBuhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigeria, be reversed. Her resignation effective from December 31, 2019, has been accepted to enable her to take up her new United Nations appointment.”

Meanwhile, the former REA managing director has resumed as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Co-Chairperson of UN-Energy.

She will also be working as the Chief Executive Officer of SEforALL.

Kindly Share This Story: