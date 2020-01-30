Vanguard Logo

Buhari meets Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

On 3:06 pm
By Nwafor Sunday

After his last visit in October 11, 2019, Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has on Thursday stormed Aso Rock to meet with his successor President Muhammdu Buhari.

This is happening hours after the upper and lower chamber asked Buhari to sack all the service Chiefs, due to the rise in killings of innocent Nigerians.

After a brief meeting, President Buhari saw him off at the forecourt of the State House.

Recall that Jonathan had last year visited Buhari and had a closed door meeting that lasted for few minutes.

When accosted by journalists, he maintained absolute silence.

Details later:

